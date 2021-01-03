Spread the love



















Seven killed, many injured in road accident in Kanhangad

Kasaragod, (UNI) ; Seven persons were killed and many were injured, some seriously, in a road accident that occurred at Sulliavroad near Kanhangad near here on Sunday noon.

Police identified the deceased as Shreyas (13), son of Narayana Naik of Arthamulla, Sullia native Ravichandra (40), his wife Jayalakshmi (39), Belnadu native Rajesh (45), Sumathy (40), Puttur native Adarsh and Bandiyal native Poojari.

Sources said the accident occurred when a bus, carrying a marriage party, overturned and fell on top of a house aside the ghat section on Panathur-Sullia road.

Many sustained injuries in the accident and few are critical. There were about 70 persons in the bus. All the deceased, including two children and two women, belonged to Karnataka.