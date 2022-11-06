Seven killed, three injured in road accident in Afghanistan

At least seven people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan’s Dawlat Shah district.



Kabul: At least seven people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan’s Dawlat Shah district.

The vehicle ferrying health workers overtuned and fell off the valley in Laghman province on Saturday, Khaama Press reported.

The injured were being treated at hospital.

The cause of the accident is yet to identified.

Road damage and reckless driving are the main contributors to traffic accidents in the country, contributing significantly to the traffic related fatalities.