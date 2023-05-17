Seven more secured after banner critical of Kateel and Gowda is displayed

Mangaluru: The Puttur Town police secured seven more persons in connection with the display of a banner near Puttur KSRTC bus stand on Monday, which showed BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda in a poor light.

The poster with photos of Mr. Kateeel and Mr. Gowda stating “condolence to those who are reason for BJP’s shameful defeat” had come up on the compound wall of the Forest Department’s office, which is opposite the bus stand.

A garland of slippers was placed on it. Images of this poster was widely shared on social media.

The Puttur City Municipal Council took action to remove the poster. Municipal Commissioner Madhu S. Manohar filed a complaint with the Puttur Town police seeking action against persons who have put up the poster under Section 3 of Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act 1981.

The police had registered the complaint and questioned Vishwanath and Madhava, both residents of Narimogaru village of Puttur raluk on Monday.

On Tuesday, the police secured Abhi alias Avinash, Shivaram, Chaitresh, Eshwar, Nishanth, Dikshith, and Guruprasad for questioning.

