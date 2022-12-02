Seven Seas Explorer – Second Cruise Ship Docks at NMPA

Mangaluru: Second cruise ship of the current season “Seven Seas Explorer” arrived at New Mangalore Port, today at 0700HRS alongside Berth No. 04 carrying 686 passengers & 552 crew. The ship has an overall length of 223.74 meters & carrying capacity of 55,254 Gross Tonnage with a draft of 7 meters. The vessel en route to Male (Maldives) came from the Port of Qatar to India and berthed at Mormugao Port previously.

The passengers were given a warm welcome in traditional folklore such as Yakshagana & traditional drums (Chande). For the comfort and better experience of the cruise passengers, various arrangements were done such as; medical screening of passengers, immigration & customs counters for swift movement, 25 coaches of the bus including 02 shuttle buses for passengers visiting local markets & shops in & around Mangalore city, taxis, tourist vans, meditation centre by Department of AYUSH were kept ready. A cultural program was also organized for the tourists portraying local folklore & traditions of the region.

Dr A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA & MPA felicitated & greeted the master onboard ship as a gesture of welcoming to the Port. The passengers visited various tourist points in and around Mangalore such as; St. Aloysius, Kadri temple, Kudroli Temple, local market, cashew factory, Karkala Gomateshwara statue, 1000 Pillar Temple in Moodabidri, St Aloysius Chapel & Forum Fiza Mall. Souvenirs were given to the cruise passengers by the Port, as a fond memory of their visit to Mangalore while they were embarking back to their ship. The ship sailed at 1800HRS to its next destination to Male.