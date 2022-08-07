Seventh Day Novena Before Feast of St Lawrence Held at Bondel Church

Seventh Day Novena prior to Feast of St Lawrence was held at Bondel Church-Mangalore

Theme of 7th Day -“Let us accumulate the treasures of heaven in our families and walk on the path of heaven with faith and hope”

Rev Fr Anthony Serrao, Manager Catholic Board of Education , was the main celebrant ,Rev Gregory Pinto ,Rev Fr. Kiran Pashan SJ Rev Fr Theo con-celebrated the mass. Rev Fr Anthony Serrao called on the devotees of St Lawrence- In Christ Jesus, our Priceless Treasure, who by His suffering and death has unlocked for sinners all the riches of heaven, dear fellow redeemed: Our treasure should certainly include our family and those others who we are called to love and care for with a special affection. Our treasure should also be our life of prayer and worship. That’s the most direct way we love God in this world. Our treasure could also be particular acts of service we are inspired to do, or anything that makes up the will of God. Today’s choir was from Revelation under the leadership of Dr Suraj

5.30 p.m Mass :Rev Fr Alban D’Souza, Rector St Lawrence Basilica,Karkal, Attur was the main celebrant, Rev Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Rev Fr Melwin Pinto Concelebrated the mass.

The Choir was from Angelore Parish under the leadership of Melwin Peris. Special prayers offered For the betterment of the families

