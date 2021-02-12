Spread the love



















Seventh Day Novena in Preparation for Feast of Relic of St Anthony held at St Anthony’s Ashram

Mangaluru: The seventh day of the Novena in preparation for the feast of Relic of St Anthony was held at St Anthony’s Ashram, Jeppu.

Fr Rovel D’Souza the director of Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikarnakatta offered the Holy Mass.

The Holy Mass was offered for the intention of married couples. In his preaching, Fr Rovel said that when the husband and wife empty themselves for the fulfilment of each other, we can see a family filled with love, joy, and happiness. And it is from such families society gets honest and upright people.

Fr Osmond Roshan D’Souza, the Asst. Director of the Ashram, conducted the Novena. The choir group from St Joseph Church, Jeppu helped the congregation to participate in the devotion.