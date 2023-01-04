Several BSSC candidates injured in police action in Patna

Several BSSC aspirants, protesting for cancellation of all three sessions of the exam following the leak of the question papers, at the Dak Bunglow Chowk here on Wednesday, were injured as police used force to disperse them.

The agitators were not satisfied after the BSSC had cancelled only one session of examination.

Rakesh Kumar, one of the agitators, claimed that the question papers of all three sessions were leaked and uploaded on social media platforms like Whatsapp on the day of the exam, but the BSSC has cancelled only one session.

“We are demanding all three examinations be cancalled so every candidate will get the fair chance and meritorious students get the job.

“When Tejashwi Yadav was opposition leader, he was raising the points of job seekers and promised stipends to unemployed persons. After coming into power, he is silent now,” he alleged.

The agitators started the march from Patna college and reached Dak Bungalow Chowk via Bhikana Pahadi and Malahi Pakri locality. At Dak Bungalow Chowk, a large number of police personnel deployed there warned them to stop the march. After their refusal, police carried out a baton-charge.

Meanwhile, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Tej Pratap Yadav said: “The students are demanding jobs and we are giving them as well. On this matter, I will talk to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to meet their demand.”

JD-U national President Lalan Singh said: “I don’t know where the lathi-charge happened but I must say that this is not the first time that a lathi-charge happened in the country. If there is any challenge to the law and order, the law will take its own course to bring normalcy.”

“Every person has a right to protest but it should be in democratic manner. No one would allow breaching the law,” he said.