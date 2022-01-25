Several injured in German university shooting

Berlin: A gunman wounded several people at Germany’s Heidelberg University, according to local police.

The incident took place on Monday. The perpetrator, who was dead, used “a long gun to injure several people in a lecture hall,” the police said on Twitter.

Local television NTV quoted police as saying that one of the four injured was in serious condition. Police are conducting further searches in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Identities of the injured and the perpetrator are not immediately known.