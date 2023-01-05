Several Injured in Serial Accident in Udupi

Several Injured in a Serial Accident in Udupi

Udupi: Many people were injured in a serial accident involving a Truck, Innova Car, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon on NH 66 near Ambalpady Junction here, on January 5 evening.

It is said that the Innova car which was on its way to Mangaluru suddenly applied the brake in the middle of the road while other vehicles rammed into each other. A mother and a child who were in the Mahindra XUV300 were seriously injured while others escaped with minor injuries. Social activist, Vishu Shetty Ambalpady helped in shifting the injured persons to the hospital.

Due to the accident, Traffic was disrupted for some time. Udupi Traffic Police rushed to the spot and cleared the Traffic.