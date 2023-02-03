Sex CD scandal: Ramesh Jarkiholi to meet Amit Shah to press for CBI probe

Former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday in the national capital to press for handing over of the alleged Sex CD scandal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Bengaluru: Former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday in the national capital to press for handing over of the alleged Sex CD scandal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had vowed to send Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar to jail for “framing him”, is currently in New Delhi. He has already met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with the same demand.

Sources close to him explained that Jarkiholi is staying at a private hotel and has got an assurance of appointment with Amit Shah from his office.

Jarkiholi maintains that the alleged Sex CD scandal was a conspiracy against him hatched by Shivakumar and his team. He also stated that he had evidence against Shivakumar in this regard and will hand them over to the CBI.

He had also briefed about the case to Amit Shah during his recent Belagavi visit. Jarkiholi is also likely to submit documents to the Home Minister. Sources stated that he would also meet his godfather Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Phadnavis in Maharashtra Bhavan of New Delhi.

Minister of Home for Karnataka Araga Jnanendra had stated that a decision would be taken regarding handing over the CD case of former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi to the CBI, after a discussion with Chief Minister Bommai.

The alleged sex CD released in March of 2021 created huge controversy in the state. Following the huge embarrassment, the ruling BJP in Karnataka dropped Jarkiholi who played a prominent role in Operation Lotus carried out by BJP to come to power in the state from the cabinet.

Jarkiholi was at the forefront of the collapse of the coalition government headed by the JD(S) and Congress.

Earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of rape against Jarkiholi had filed a ‘B report’ in the case, stating that no evidence to prove the charge or the other allegations made against him.

Currently, Jarkiholi is seeking a cabinet position in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...