Sex racket busted in Delhi, 4 held



New Delhi: Delhi Police have busted a sex racket operating in the national capital and apprehended four persons, including three women, in connection with the case, the police said on Saturday.

As per the police, an information was received by the Special Staff in Shahdara regarding a prostitution racket being run from a flat at the Dilshad Garden Colony.

“Subsequently, a police team was constituted and a decoy customer was sent to the said flat,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), R. Sathiya Sundaram, said.

The decoy customer, who was Rajkumar, a police constable, met a person named Sudhir and asked him to arrange girls for him.

“Sudhir then took him inside the flat and introduced him to a woman, who assured to arrange girls for him,” the official said.

Following this, two girls aged 23 and 25 were sent to the undercover cop, who was then charged Rs 1,500.

The constable then signalled to the police team by giving a missed call, which conducted a raid at the flat and apprehended four persons from the spot.

“Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.