Sex rackets busted in Bihar’s Sheikhpura, Purnea

Paatna: Bihar Police on Wednesday busted two different sex rackets on in the state’s Sheikhpura and Purnea districts.

In Sheikhpura, the district police raided a hotel in Chandni Chowk and arrested a girl, found in compromising position with six youths.

“We had received complaints from neighbours about immoral activities there. Accordingly, we have raided the place and arrested them. We have also recovered condoms and power booster tablets from there,” Barbigha police station SHO Jai Shankar Mishra said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the girl used to book a room in the hotel and lure potential customers there. The hotel’s owner Vinod Mahto was also involved in flesh trade, and has also been arrested, Mishra said.

In Purnea, the district police raided hotel Utsav Grand and arrested a girl. However, three other girls managed to escape the hotel soon after the raid was being conducted by the police.

“It has been found that two women, named Shakeela and Manju Devi, control the flesh trade in Purnea, and are involved in immoral activities. They are at currently at large,” an officer of Purnea Sadar police station said.

