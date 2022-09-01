Sex scandal at Lingayat Math: K’taka police question accused warden

Chitradurga: Six days after an FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act and the SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, the Karnataka police finally swung into action on Thursday in connection with the sex scandal involving the Lingayat seer in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Parashuram on Thursday stated that accused number 2, women’s hostel warden Rashmi is being questioned in the case of sexual assault on minor girls. “We have started investigating the accused persons in the case one after the other,” he said.

There is no rule as such that the accused should be arrested, if it is necessary the accused seer will be questioned, he maintained. The NCPCR has sought a report from Parashuram on the incident.

Meanwhile, a local court in Chitradurga has granted bail to former MLA S K Basavarajan and his wife Soubhagya in connection with the attempt to rape case and the sexual harassment case filed by the women’s hostel warden Rashmi in the Chitradurga Rural police station.

Rashmi, who is an accused in the POCSO case, has alleged kidnapping of two minor girls, and sexual assault on her. She lodged her complaint after the FIR against the Lingayat seer.

S K Basavarajan stated after obtaining bail that he is not conspiring against the Math. “I only protected children. After coming to know that the minor girls are in Bengaluru, I, my wife and son went to Bengaluru and tried to bring back the girls to Chitradurga Math. But they refused to stay and later they were sent with their family members,” he said.

“The minor victims were in a bad condition and I gave them shelter. If the minor girls are truthful they will get justice, if they are not, they will be exposed,” Basavarajan stated.

Meanwhile, Dalit organizations laid siege to the vehicle of the district commissioner of Chitradurga and demanded the arrest of the seer. They warned that if the seer is not arrested, they would give a call to their workers from all over the state to come to Chitradurga and protest against the accused seer.

The court has adjourned the bail petition of the seer to Friday.

K’taka Lingayat Math sex scandal: Activists seek monitoring of case by CJI

Bengaluru: A group of social activists on Thursday demanded that the probe into the alleged sexual assault case by Lingayat seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru must be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation and monitored by the Chief Justice of India.

Social activist H.M. Venkatesh said that he has sent a letter to the Registrar General of the Supreme Court in this regard.

“It has come to the notice of the general public and media that the victim minor girls in the case will not get justice from the government. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa have received awards given by the Chitradurga Murugha mutt. How can anyone expect them to go against the accused seer?” he alleged.

The letter was also sent through e-mail to the Registrar General of Karnataka High Court seeking the intervention of the Chief Justice in the matter. The copy has also been sent to the Advocate General and also to the Lokayukta, Venkatesh added.

Venkatesh said that the police has not arrested the accused seer and he has made an attempt to escape to other states. Many politicians, especially the state Home Minister, have issued statements in favour of the accused and the chances of minor girls getting justice are very bleak in the case hence the request has been made, he claimed.

In another development, sources in the Math confirmed that the accused seer has decided to remove S.K. Basavarajan from the position of administrator of Chitradurga Math and bring retired judge Vastrad in his place. Basavarajan was accused of carrying out a conspiracy against the accused seer and also tutoring the minor girls to lodge FIR against him.

