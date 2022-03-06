Sexual Assault on Minor, Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act

Puttur: The Sullia Police have arrested the President of ABVP Ivarnadu Sullia on March 5, after he had sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl at Beeramalegudde.

The arrested has been identified as Rakshith from Ivarnadu Sullia.

Rakshith had befriended a minor girl studying in a reputed college and staying in the hostel. After some time, Rakshith began asking sexual favours with her. The girl then informed her parents and they advised Rakshith not to trouble their daughter. When Rakshith continued harassing the girl, her father filed a complaint in the Sullia police station.

On February 27, Rakshith called the hostel warden, introducing himself as the girl’s brother and asked him to hand over the phone to the girl. When the girl spoke to Rakshith, he forced her to meet him. When she refused, Rakshith threatened her with life.

On February 27, when the victim met Rakshith at Beeramalegudde, he misbehaved with her. The girl managed to get away from him and went to the hostel.

The police have registered an FIR under section 354 A, 506 IPC and POCSO act. The accused was arrested and produced before the court and sent to judicial custody for ten days.