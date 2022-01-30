Sexual Assault on Minor, Bus Driver Arrested under POCSO Act

Mangaluru: A 32-year-old bus driver has been arrested by the Pandeshwar Women’s police, after he had sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Kavoor police station limits here, on January 30.

The arrested has been identified as Dayananda (32) from Bagalkot and works as a bus driver in Mangaluru.

According to the police, the bus driver befriended the minor while she was travelling on his bus. Later he took her to a remote place and sexually abused her.

In this connection, a case was filed in the Women’s police station in Pandeshwar.

Based on the complaint, the Pandeshwar Women’s police have arrested the accused and investigation is on.