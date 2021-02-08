Spread the love



















Sexual Assault on Woman at Guest House in Puttur, Youth Arrested

Puttur: The Puttur Women’s police have arrested a youth in connection with the sexual assault on a bank employee at Kodippadi.

The arrested has been identified as Brian Richard Ammanna.

According to the police, on February 5, Joylin Pinto who works for the Indian Navy hosted a party as he was transferred to the Andaman islands. Joylin had invited about 20 of his friends including a female friend who is a Bank employee to the party in Kodippadi.

After the party four of them including the female friend stayed back at the guest house. On February 6, early morning at around 5:00 pm the accused Brian came to the victim’s room and sexually assaulted her.

The victim later filed a case in the Puttur Women’s police station, and a case under sections 328 and 376 IPC was registered.

Based on the complaint the police have arrested the accused and the investigation is on.