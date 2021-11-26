Sexual Harassment at Workplace, District Nodal Officer Dr Ratnakar Arrested

Mangaluru: The Women’s police have arrested the Nodal officer in District Health and Family Welfare Department, after a woman filed a complaint of sexual harassment at the workplace here on November 26.

The arrested has been identified as Dr Ratnakar, Nodal officer in District Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to sources, Dr Ratnakar is the Nodal officer in District Health and Family Welfare Department. During office hours, he was sexually harassing the women staff. So far, it is alleged that he has sexually harassed nine women in the department. The Deputy Commissioner after receiving the complaint directed the district committee to inquire about the case. The committee had submitted the report to the government, and Dr Ratnakar was suspended till November 8.

On November 26, on behalf of one of the victims, a woman who is a member of various organizations, filed a complaint against Dr Ratnakar in the Pandeshwar Women’s police station. Based on the complaint, the police have taken Dr Ratnakar into their custody.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar in his video message said, “Even after the news was published in the media, the victims are hesitant to file complaints fearing for their future. Women’s police station PI contacted the victims and collected all the necessary information. The victims refused to come forward to file any complaints but have assured to co-operate during the investigation. We have registered a complaint against Dr Ratnakar after a woman filed a complaint on behalf of one of the victims and have taken Dr Ratnakar into our custody for further investigations”.