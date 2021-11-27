Sexual Harassment at Workplace, Dr Ratnakar sent to Police Custody for 2 Days

Mangaluru: In the sexual Harassment case, the accused Dr Ratnakar was produced before the court on November 27, and sent to police custody for two days.

Dr Ratnakar was arrested on November 26, after a woman had filed a complaint against the doctor for sexual harassment at the workplace.

The internal inquiry committee had inquired in regard to three of the victims and found that the accused had taken the victims to various places like Kundapur, Murdeshwar, Madikeri and Piriyapattana and committed the offence that was recorded in the video which was leaked on social media.

