Sexual harassment case against B’luru Turf Club ex-Chairman

Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against former Bangalore Turf Club Chairman Harinder Shetty, a well-known social figure in elite circles of the city, police said on Tuesday.



According to police, Harinder Shetty has disappeared after the complaint was lodged, and they have launched a hunt for him.

Shetty is presently the secretary of Hennur-Banaswadi Cosmopolitan Club. The woman who had lodged the complaint against him is the chairperson of the Women’s wing of the same club, police said.

The Banaswadi police in Bengaluru have registered a case under IPC 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Police sources said that the complainant had alleged that the accused called her to his chamber and harassed her. From July, the accused had made continuous phone calls to the victim and tortured her.

He allegedly made sexual advances and forced her to come to a different club. When she rejected him, the accused continued torturing her and he also threatened to create a scene by sending a fringe group to her residence, police said.

The complainant had told police that Shetty invited her to various clubs to get close to her. She has also accused Shetty of pushing her out of his cabin when she questioned him about her suspension.

In 2017, Harinder Shetty was removed from the post of the Chairman of the Bangalore Turf Club over allegations of financial misappropriation.