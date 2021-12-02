Sexual Harassment to Students, Accused Arrested

Mangaluru: The CCB and Ullal Police in a joint operation arrested a youth on December 2, in connection with the sexual harassment of a minor girl in Talapady and a 19-year-old girl in Uchila.

The arrested has been identified as Razik (22) from Mullugudde, K C Road.

According to the complaint, on December 1, a minor girl was walking to her school through the Talapady Checkpost. While she reached near the checkpost, a youth came on a two-wheeler and pulled her hand and started to harass her. In this connection, the victim filed a complaint in the Ullal police station.

On the same day, when a 19-year-old girl was on her way to the college, in Uchila, a youth harassed her and she too filed a complaint in the Ullal police station.

Based on the complaint the CCB and the Ullal police started investigating the case. While the police were checking the CCTV footage in the locality, they identified the accused youth and arrested him.

The Ullal police have registered two cases including a POCSO Act against the accused.