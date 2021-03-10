Spread the love



















SGPC chief gives religious colour to farmers’ stir: BJP



Chandigarh: Senior BJP Punjab leader and party’s former National Secretary Harjit Singh Grewal on Wednesday condemned the role being played by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

In a letter shot off to SGPC President Bibi Jagir Kaur, the copy of which was released to media also, Grewal took a strong note of the SGPC chief’s recent statements, wherein she had announced that for the convenience of farmers protesting at the Delhi borders, the SGPC has decided to set up temporary tin sheds and provide fans.

Grewal said, “The prime role of the SGPC is to manage the affairs of the gurdwaras. Being a purely religious body, by getting involved into the farmers’ agitation, which comprises farmers from all religions and castes, the SGPC is going completely against the mandate given to it under of ‘The Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925’ and ‘Punjab Act 8 of 1925′.

“Not only the SGPC is going beyond its brief by doing all this but is also giving the farmers agitation a religious colour, which is extremely unfortunate and uncalled for.”

Pointing out that Punjab has always been a volatile state, the leader said, “From a responsible person like you, who is holding an important chair of the SGPC President, any such highly controversial statement can have serious repercussions, which could be extremely detrimental for the peace of Punjab.”

Further asserting that history will not forgive her for giving a religious colour to this agitation, Grewal made a humble appeal to Kaur that the SGPC should strictly desist from any such activity that brings disgrace to a religious institution and should completely stay away from the farmers’ agitation.

Kaur has also stated that the ongoing ‘langar’ and moveable toilet facilities will continue to operate besides announcing that each family of the deceased farmers would be given Rs 1 lakh each as a mark of tribute towards their contribution in the struggle.