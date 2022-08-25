SHABBY JOB! Potholes Filled near Nanthoor Junction Didn’t Last for a Few Hours

SHABBY JOB! Potholes Filled near Nanthoor Junction on Wednesday 24 August Didn’t Last for a Few Hours. Throwing some loose stuff in a hole and just hoping the traffic driving over it will fix it, did not serve the purpose. Potholes are back at the same spot on Thursday, 25 August

Mangaluru: After weeks of heavy rain, potholes have resurfaced on roads in parts of Mangaluru city, and one spot with “merciless” potholes that creates inconveniences and hardship to motorists and pedestrians every year is near the Nanthoor Junction, on the way from Kadri to Bikarnakatte. The relentless rain that lashed the city has washed away the asphalt into the nearby drains, opening up old potholes, and creating new ones. Potholes have turned into craters at many places in the city, and commuters have to deal with large potholes at several spots.

On Wednesday 24 August a few days before the arrival of PM Narendra Modi to Mangaluru, the concerned authorities of NHAI had brought their workers and did some patch work, and it seemed like “Just for the name sake “kind of work. The worst-case scenario for repair crews who were struggling to find and fix all the emerging potholes at this Junction, didn’t do the job right. Throwing some loose stuff in a hole and just hoping the traffic driving over it will fix it, did not serve the purpose. And with rains lashing the city again last night, has completely washed away the loose jelly stones, and it’s a total mess now- just like what it was before!

THIS IS HOW IT LOOKED YESTERDAY NEAR NANTHOOR JUNCTION…

As per a official, it seems like there is some misunderstanding between the NHAI officials and Traffic Police authorities- according to the NHAI officials that they want to fix the potholed road with the right concrete materials, while the traffic police authorities insist that the dilapidated road should be asphalted, since concrete work takes a long time (due to curing etc) and it would put motorists and commuters in hardship. While the traffic police blame the potholes for the traffic congestion, and the civic authorities blame the NHAI for the potholes- and it’s all in the blame game every year. So what would be the solution?

THIS IS HOW IT LOOKS TODAY NEAR THE SAME LOCATION…

It happens again and again and again- year and year and year after- and at the same locations of the same streets/roads. I am talking about dilapidated roads filled with potholes. Heavy rains, heavy traffic and alternating periods of warm and cold have scarred local streets and the potholes pop up — and this has formed a The evidence now says otherwise. I think the only way to solve the current pothole mess is to lay a two-layered concrete road with a seal coat but the problem is, our authorities I bet are busy playing blame games. By the way, motorists taking the way near Nanthoor junction towards Bikarnakatte/Kulshekar are facing the brunt every single day, commuting through this route ridden with potholes and stranded water.

As long as cheap quality tar is being used and layered too thinly, we will continue to have these problems every year. Driving on Mangaluru streets, including the road near Nanthoor circle is like an obstacle course. Drivers and riders keep swerving and maneuvering to make sure they miss every pothole. These potholes have also worsened the chronic traffic jams which Mangalureans face everyday, apart from driving through many other potholed streets in the City. How can we ever call this City a SMART CITY, when we see a bunch of dilapidated and potholed roads existing at every nook and corner.

