Shah inaugurates birth anniversary of Lingayat pontiff in K’taka



Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the 115th birth anniversary of Lingayat pontiff, late Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has adopted the Lingayat seer’s philosophy.

At Siddaganga Mutt, more than 10,000 poor children from all sections of the society get to stay, study and have food.

The Modi government has also implemented this service spirit in its governance, Shah added.

“During Covid crisis, 80 crore people were given 5 kg food for two years. Through the National Education Policy, PM Modi has enabled the students to get technical education, engineering and medicine in their own languages. The Modi government has provided home to 3 crore people in seven years of its rule. All three principles of late pontiff Shivakumar Swamiji, which are education, shelter and free food, have been implemented by PM Modi too,” the Union Home Minister said.

“I have come to Siddaganga Mutt for the third time in my lifetime. Whenever I come here, I have gone back with enlightenment. Former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee stated that ‘Uttar mein Ganga aur Dakshin mein Siddaganga’, referring to this Mutt,” he added.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa demanded the inclusion of life history of Shivakumara Swamiji in the school syllabus for children.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would consider naming the government mid-day scheme after Shivakumar Swamiji.

Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwanth Khuba said he was the student of the Mutt and now he is a devotee.

Congress leader G. Parameshwara was also present in the function.