Shah, Nadda to discuss crucial issues regarding Raj Assembly polls in Jaipur today



Jaipur: BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have reached Jaipur to discuss significant issues like ticket distribution for the upcoming Assembly polls in poll-bound Rajasthan, BJP sources said.

According to party sources, BJP’s parliamentary board meeting will be held in New Delhi on October 5.

Therefore, this meeting is being held to discuss crucial issues like candidate selection so that the final names can be discussed on October 5 and thereafter the first candidate list for Rajasthan Assembly polls could be announced.

Shah and Nadda reached Hotel Lalit directly from the Jaipur airport where both of them held a meeting with Rajasthan BJP leaders till late Wednesday night.

Rajasthan BJP’s core committee members, including the State President C.P. Joshi, Opposition leader Rajendra Rathore, Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chaudhary, State BJP Election In-charges Pralhad Joshi and Arun Singh, State BJP Co-Election Incharge Vijaya Rahatkar, Deputy Opposition leader Satish Poonia and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore were present in the meeting.

Nadda and Shah also expressed their displeasure on many issues like lesser public gathering and local leaders not participating in the party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’.

After the meeting concluded at the BJP office on Wednesday, the BJP National President and the Union Home Minister will stay in Jaipur.

On Thursday morning, both the top BJP leaders will go to the RSS office and will discuss the role of the Sangh in the upcoming elections with local party leaders in Rajasthan.

A discussion is underway about giving a major responsibility to Prakash Chand, a senior RSS campaigner for a long time, for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan. Nadda and Shah will discuss this with several RSS leaders.

It is being speculated that after this visit of both the BJP leaders, Prakash Chand may be seen in a new role.

