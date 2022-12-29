Shah on 3-day visit to K’taka, BJP plans to strengthen base in south

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah is arriving in Karnataka on Thursday for a three-day visit.

Shah is arriving in Bengaluru at 10.20 p.m. at the Yelahanka Air Base. Mandya University has announced a holiday for two days in the backdrop of Shah’s visit. He will participate in Jan Spandan Yatra convention on December 30 in Mandya University grounds.

Through the visit of Shah, the party hopes to strengthen its base in southern parts of the state.

The southern districts have always been bastions of JD(S) and Congress parties. The dominant Vokkaliga community in the region has been a source of strength for the JD(S).

Though the BJP has attained majority in the state, the saffron party never achieved a simple majority in the General Assembly elections. However, the party managed to obtain a majority through ‘Operation Lotus’. This time, the party is working hard to emerge victorious from the region.

Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan had stated that Amit Shah would participate in programmes organised to strengthen its base in south Karnataka.

Shah is participating in Jan Sankalp yatra at Mandya, which is a stronghold of JD(S). The party swept all the Assembly seats in the last elections. Through the efforts of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra and Minister Ashwath Narayan, BJP managed to win K.R. Pet Assembly segment in re-elections.

Ashwath Narayan further stated that the objective of the high command is to expand the base of the party and get more legislators elected from the region.



