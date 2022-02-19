Shah on Channi’s demand for probe against Kejriwal: ‘Will personally look into it’



New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi that he would “personally” look into the allegations levelled against Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of allegedly conniving with separatist elements.

“On this subject, I want to assure you that none will be allowed to mess with the unity and integrity of the country,” the Home Minister said without naming anyone.

Shah said that it is a matter of serious concern that a political party is in contact with anti-national, separatist and proscribed organisations.

Earlier, Channi had informed Shah in a letter that banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) is exhorting the electorate of Punjab to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the February 20 Assembly elections.

“It is understood that this is a very serious issue of compromising the security and integrity of the country, and thus needs to be thoroughly investigated. I would urge upon you to immediately get this matter investigated for taking appropriate action in this regard,” Channi wrote in the letter.

Responding to the letter, Shah said, “Such an act of keeping in touch with a separatist organisation and taking its help for the elections is a very serious issue for the country’s unity. It is shameful that such people are joining hands with terrorists to come to power.”