Shah remembers Sant Guru Ravidas on birth anniversary



New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tributes to Sant Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary.

Taking to twitter, he said: “Sant Shri Ravidas ji showed the path of welfare of mankind by awakening spiritual consciousness in society with his thoughts and creations. His message of unity, equality and primacy of Karma will always guide us”.

Describing his contribution to society, Shah further said: “The life of Sant Ravidas ji was dedicated to uniting society by giving equal rights and justice to every person.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is working continuously to raise the living standards of every section, by making them a partner in development, by realising thoughts of Sant Ravidas ji, the Home Minister added in his tweet message.

Ravidas or Raidas, was an Indian mystic poet-saint of the Bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century. Venerated as a guru (teacher) in the modern regions of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, he was a poet, social reformer and spiritual figure.

Ravidas’s devotional verses were included in the Sikh scriptures known as Guru Granth Sahib. The Panch Vani text of the Dadu Panthi tradition within Hinduism also includes numerous poems of Ravidas. He taught removal of social divisions of caste and gender, and promoted unity in the pursuit of personal spiritual freedom.