Shah reviews security situation, development projects in J&K



New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the security situation and implementation of the development projects in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army chief, Gen M.M. Naravane, Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvinda Kumar, Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Kumar Goel, Border Security Forces Director General Pankaj Singh and Central Reserve Police Force DG Kuldeep Singh participated in a high-level meeting here in North Block, apart from the high officials of the Home Ministry and the J&K government.

This was the first review meeting in the Home Ministry after the Taliban took over Afghanistan and the security situation in UT was discussed threadbare along with the development projects being implemented there.

After the Taliban takeover, terror threats loom over the J&K as the intelligence inputs suggest that terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and al-Badr have been planning to infiltrate.

The inputs also confirmed that the launch pads in Pakistan have been humming with activities near the border indicating an increase in planning for infiltration. These launch pads were abandoned after a ceasefire was announced in February this year.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh and CRPF DG Kuldeep Singh have already said that the security forces are on high alert and ready to handle the security situation.

In the meeting, the Home Minister also reviewed the steps being taken to check infiltration from across the border and maintain peace in the UT, official sources said.

The political situation after the demise of the Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani was also discussed in the meeting, the sources added.

While reviewing the ongoing development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah expressed satisfaction over the progress and also appreciated the initiatives taken by the UT administration.

