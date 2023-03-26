Shah targets Cong, BRS for ignoring Hyderabad liberation martyrs

Bidar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday found fault with the Congress and BRS for ignoring the sacrifices of martyrs who fought for Hyderabad’s liberation from the Nizam’s rule.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Gorata Martyrs’ Memorial and statue of the country’s first Home Minister, Late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Gorata village in Bidar district of Karnataka.

Shah also hoisted a 103-foot high national flag on the occasion.

Addressing the huge gathering, Shah recalled that scores of people from Gorata had been killed by the Nizam’s forces for hoisting a small flag. “Today we have hoisted a massive flag here,” he said.

Shah attacked the Congress party for ignoring the sacrifices of scores of people who laid down their lives for liberating areas under the Nizam rule after the rest of the country had gained Independence.

“In pursuance of vote bank politics, the Congress never honoured the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Hyderabad liberation,” Shah charged the Congress party.

Shah did not spare the ruling BRS party in neighbouring Telangana too. “The Telangana government continues to avoid celebrating the Hyderabad Liberation Day, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the BJP has been celebrating it since last year in Telangana,” Shah said.

Promising to construct a grand memorial with an outlay of Rs 50 crore if the BJP is voted back to power in Karnataka, Shah said that next year’s Hyderabad Liberation Day will then be performed at Gorata.

The event was attended by former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar among others.

