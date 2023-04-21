Shah to visit poll-bound K’taka today, hold meeting on countering rebellion

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bengaluru on Friday for a two-day tour of the poll-bound state during which he will hold a roadshow and crucial meeting on countering rebellion.



Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bengaluru on Friday for a two-day tour of the poll-bound state during which he will hold a roadshow and crucial meeting on countering rebellion.

This is his first visit to Karnataka after the announcement of candidates which has lead to the defection of senior Lingayat leaders from the party.

Shah will arrive at the Bengaluru airport by noon. He will hold a road show in Devanahalli, in the outskirts of Bengaluru and will conduct a marathon meeting regarding the developments following the exit of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and ex-Deputy CM Laxman Savadia.

The Home Minister will strategise for the remaining 20 days in the run-up to the elections. According to sources, Shah’s focus would be to see to it that the Lingayat vote bank, from which BJP Karnataka unit derives its core strength, remains intact with the saffron party.

Shah will also give equal importance to the plan for capturing voters in south Karnataka known as Old Mysuru region. The BJP is hoping to consolidate its position in the region. He will also focus on winning more seats in Bengaluru city which has 28 Assembly seats.

Sources explain that Amit Shah will take a report on Shettar and Savadi’s constituencies and strategize for their defeat. He has also sought reports on defections of party leaders at all levels across the state.

He will also finalise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies, roadshows and other programmes after getting inputs from the state leaders. Amit Shah is also keen on Kanakapura and Varuna seats from where BJP has put up ministers R. Ashoka and V. Somanna against Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...