Shaheen school case: Karnataka HC holds abusive words against PM derogatory, irresponsible but not sedition

Kalaburgi: In a significant decision, the Karnataka High Court on Friday held that abusive words against the Prime Minister can be derogatory and irresponsible, but do not amount to sedition.

Sedition charges were slapped against the Shaheen School management following the performance of a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC by students on January 21, 2020, at the school premises in Bidar City. The incident had become national news.

The court has quashed the case of sedition against the school management, including Allauddin, Abdul Khaleq, Mohammad Bilal and Mohammad Mehatab, and all members of the school management.

A bench headed by Justice Hemanth Chamdangaudar in Kalaburgi held that the charges made under IPC’s Section 153 (A) for causing disharmony between religious groups are not substantiated.

“The utterance of abusive words against the Prime Minister… should be hit with footwear is derogatory and irresponsible. Constructive criticism of the government is allowed. Still, the constitutional functionaries can’t be insulted for having taken a policy decision for which certain section of people may have an objection,” the bench stated.

