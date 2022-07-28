Shaken but not Shunned: EdTech in India is here to stay!

Undoubtedly, EdTech today is not the most favourite word in business. Post two years of remarkable growth, increased adoption and the emergence of over 4000 platforms in India, the sector is crumbling in terms of saturation and business viability. From subsequent layoffs to reduced funding, declining reach and uninteresting formats, fault lines have started to surface in Indian EdTech that transformed learning for millions during the pandemic. Not to mention, the reopening of schools has further added to this chaos.

But is it actually a crossroad for the flourishing sector? The Indian Edtech industry is expected to reach a market size of USD 10.4 billion by 2025. In the last two years, education has undergone a paradigm shift, no one could think of. Tech-enabled solutions have not only made remote learning possible amid the most grave situations but also made education a more engaging experience. Students and parents, even in smaller Indian towns and cities are cognisant of its importance and impact today and are increasingly embracing technology.

According to a Brainly survey, over 70% of students admitted to relying on online learning resources to supplement their traditional schooling. Nothing better affirms the criticality of EdTech in Indian Education today. Despite the hiccups, the infusion of technology in education has the ability to redefine classrooms in more ways than one and should be implemented across geographies for maximised outcomes. Here’s why –

Inclusivity and Standardisation – Technology has the potential to democratise anything, and education is not an exception. Beyond the metros, where adoption to edtech was more of a natural transition during the pandemic, the more startling progress happened in India’s tier 2 and 3 cities where online platforms allowed students to continue their basic daily education. Infrastructural and logistical challenges notwithstanding, EdTech has made the ‘right to quality education’ a reality for students residing in India’s remotest corners, a trend that is likely to surge further in the near future. Led by the increasing penetration of smartphones and affordable data prices, Bharat is going to fuel the next leap of growth in Indian EdTech and create a more inclusive learning ecosystem.

Improved access and exposure – Courtesy online education, students today wake up to a plethora of easy-to-use and readymade information that wasn’t possible a decade ago. Irrespective of their geographical and financial limitations, edtech has offered improved access to study materials online on Brainly education App, which can help students gain knowledge and accomplish their academic goals better. On Brainly India, an extensive knowledge base of 48 million questions is available to students for free, just at the click of a device.

Customised learning – Online learning is bereft of the ‘brick and mortar’ approach that continues to plague conventional schooling. Personalisation is one of the biggest benefits of Edtech that allows students, with varying backgrounds and preferences to learn at their own pace. It also enables teachers to track student’s progress individually in real-time and cater to their unique needs accordingly. The availability of customised resources online has made learning possible and engaging even for students with disabilities without any hesitation and stigma.

Skill development – Education today is intrinsically linked to skill development that ensures employment. Despite its ability to impart fundamental knowledge on all things that matter, traditional education has been unable to articulate a distinct connection with workplace realities and practices. However, via edtech, educators today can bridge the learning gap and encourage students to avail significant digital tools and intersperse those with their daily learning requirements. Needless to say, a digitally literate workforce is the future.

Immersive Experiences – Last, but not least, online education can make learning fun and spare children of the monotony that comes with classrooms. Inclusion of technology in regular learning modules, gamification, audiobooks, podcasts and even AR, VR can alter the norms of daily learning and make it a more immersive experience. Innovation in formats are a great way of simplifying complex subjects and making them easier for students to grasp and remember.

In India, the synergy between education and technology is not novel. But the most opportune moment of fully utilising its potential has arrived now. If executed properly, Indian Edtech promises quality, assurance and long-term growth leading to an ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders.