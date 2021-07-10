Spread the love



















Shamita Shetty shares a dash of weekend glamour



Mumbai: Actress Shamita Shetty shared some weekend glamour on Instagram, posting a throwback picture from a dance show. In the picture uploaded on Saturday, Shamita poses in a green Morocco dress and coordinating custom jewellery.

The actress wrote about her memories from the show: “Throwback #throwback #shows #dancing #moroccon #dancedance.”

Shamita appeared as a contestant on “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” in 2015.

The actress made her entry in the world of web series with “Yo Ke Hua Bro” and “Black Widows”. She will soon be seen in director Sushrut Jain’s upcoming film “The Tenant”.

