Shankar Mahadevan adds Special Glory to International Cultural Jamboree

Moodbidri: More than fifty thousand people applauded continuously for 2 hours while Shankar Mahadevan, whose magical voice added glory to the International Cultural Jamboree, at Vanajakshi K, Tripathy Bhatt stage, Alva’s Campus here, on December 22.

This was the moment seen on the second day of the International Cultural Jamboree during the musical evening by Shankar Mahadevan and his team that flew from Mumbai.

Shankar Mahadevan mesmerised the crowd with his Kannada, Hindi and Tamil songs, giving a treat to music lovers.

The musical evening started with commemorating the destructive Lord Ganapati as Ganadaivataya through Shankar Mahadevan’s melodious voice. Without taking a break, Shankar Mahadevan performed a musical jugal bandhi with more than 50,000 spectators. Shankar dedicated the song “Pretty Woman”, especially to women. Mahadevan also played the Saxophone and mesmerised the audience.

Further continuing Mahadevan sang, “Is the Time to Disco?” Later Mahadevan dedicated the song “Kal Hon Na Ho” to the Karnataka Ratna, Power Star Puneeth Raj Kumar and took the audience to the emotional world. While Shankar Mahadevan was singing Kal Ho Na Ho, the audience turned on their Mobile lights and nodded their heads to the lyrics of the song.

Shankar Mahadevan took the audience into pause mode by singing Hindustani songs. Apart from this, Shankar entertained the crowd by singing Jai Jai Bajrangi, Kya Karenge and Kajrare songs.

Thus, the one-and-a-half-hour live programme gave the audience a musical treat and relieved the pressure. People watched the programme with joy and cheered up.