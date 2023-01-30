Sharan Pumpwell should be Externed for his Statement on Fazil Murder – MLA U T Khader

Mangaluru: “Sharan Pumpwell’s statement, “We have killed Fazil in Suratkal in revenge for Praveen Nettaru’s murder” statement is inciting and dangerous to the society. When anyone gives such statements about anyone’s murder, they should be considered as traitors and should be externed”, said MLA U T Khader in a press meet held at the Circuit house here, on January 30.

Responding to journalists’ queries, Khader said, “People want to live in peace and harmony in society, but some leaders of the BJP and Sangh Parivar talk about bloodshed and murder. We want everyone to be safe in society, but BJP is waiting for such incidents to gain political mileage. They do not know the pain of losing their family members. It is easy to get political mileage by delivering such statements, but they should understand the pain of those who have lost their family members”.

Khader further demanded that the case be reinvestigated because Sharan Pumpwell has openly claimed that they killed Fazil. Such a statement is a challenge to the justice system. When the elections are nearing, many BJP leaders, for political gain and publicity issue such statements. Those who issue such statements and try to create communal disturbance in society should be externed. They are a burden to their families, society and the country. If we come to power, we will reinvestigate all the murder cases in the state”.

When asked about the rumours about Sleeper Cells of terrorism working in Ullal, Khader said, “I don’t want to react to their statement. There are the police, and they will investigate the case. In Ullal, all are living in peace and harmony. People in Ullal are united, but some communal-minded persons are trying to spoil peace and harmony. Action should be taken against those who incite communal violence in Ullal”.

