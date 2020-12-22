Spread the love



















‘Sharing & Giving’ KORWA marks the True Meaning of Christmas Distributing Goodies with Less-Privileged Kids

‘Sharing & Giving’ Konkan Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA) marks the True Meaning of Christmas Distributing Goodies with Less-Privileged Kids

Mangaluru: “Being unwanted, unloved, un-cared for, forgotten by everybody, I think that is a much greater hunger, a much greater poverty than the person who has nothing to eat”-said Saint Mother Teresa; and Quoting Pope Francis where he had said , “In a world where there is so much wealth, so many resources to feed everyone, it is unfathomable that there are so many poor persons. Poverty today is a cry. I believe in the kindness of others, and that I must love them without fear. None of us can think we are exempt from concern for the poor and for social justice. The world tells us to seek success, power, and money; God tells us to seek humility, service, and love.”

I think Konkan Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA) members have done the right thing again by sharing the spirit of Christmas with the less-fortunate children of the four Orphanages/Ashrams, and this year they kept their project in a smaller and sombre way, due to the pandemic. Unlike every year, they celebrate it with a bang inviting hundreds of less-privileged children from various orphanages, to a BIG programnme comprising of music, dance, fun and frolic, and Santa Claus making a guest appearance to cheer the children and adults. Unfortunately, there was nothing of that sort at the moment, but to keep KORWA’s yearly tradition of Christmas spirit alive and community service, they organized this small budget project on Tuesday, 22 December 2020.

Christmas is life, and these less-privileged children are the future life of the world. Children are God’s gift to us. We should be grateful to the members of KORWA for showing their love towards these children, thereby bringing smiles on their faces. Christmas is all about sharing and giving, and hereby we have the KORWA members sharing part of their wealth with these children, thereby showing the perfect example of Christmas. KORWA’s Governing body members visited and distributed goodies consisting of sweets, toys, gifts, school stationery items etc to these ashrams, namely- Dr Mercede Orphanage-Paneer; Jeevadaan Rehabilitation center in Kaikamba; Prajna Counselling Center, Mangaluru; and Prashanth Nilaya, Jeppu, Mangaluru. KORWA members who joined in the project were Louis Lobo, Lancy Menezes, Lancy D Souza, John Moras, Gretta Gomes and Brandon Lobo

While the KORWA members entertained the children with goodies, in return the Children entertained them with dances, Christmas carol singing etc and everyone enjoyed thoroughly, equally and joyfully. It was indeed thoughtful celebrating Christmas with the children who are less privileged, and it was a true way of celebrating Christmas. Christmas is not a family festival, but is a festival of unity, brotherhood and joy, celebrating the coming of Jesus to save us from sin. And we celebrate his coming as Christmas. Christmas is the time to celebrate joy with our neighbours, the poor and downtrodden forgetting caste, creed and religion. Jesus came to this world and he loved the poor and the downtrodden. For celebrating Christmas with the less fortunate in the society, we need to compliment KORWA members for bringing the joy of Christmas among the less-fortunate children.

In conclusion, in my perspective, “If we believe Christmas is about peace, then we must convey peace, by giving peace to those around us and by reaching out to others as a peacemaker. If we believe Christmas is about light, then light must shine in our lives, as we brighten up the lives of our brothers and sisters. If Christmas is about love, then love must be at the heart of our lives, as we bring love to those who need to be understood and cared for. If Christmas is about joy, then our lives must radiate joy and we must smile and be happy wherever we are. If Christmas is about hope, hope must grow in our hearts and we must bring hope to those who are down and feel despair.”

” If Christmas is about liberty, liberty must be respected and all people must experience that respect. If Christmas is about God’s Son, then we need to acknowledge His message of peace and love. If Christmas is about the birth of Jesus Christ, then we need to acknowledge this birth with great joy. If Christmas is a celebration of “God with us,” then we need to grow in our realization that God is always in our midst, that God is always with us. May the celebration of the Feast of Christmas bring us all that we desire at this point in our lives”. And thanks to KORWA for bringing the joy of Christmas into the hearts of these under-privileged Children of the four institutions. Merry Christmas well in advance!