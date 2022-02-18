Sharwanand-starrer ‘AMJ’ trailer launch to feature Sai Pallavi, Keerthy Suresh

Hyderabad: It is reported that South India’s most happening heroines Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh are invited to attend the trailer launch event of Sharwanand and Rashmika- starrer ‘Aadavallu Meeku Joharulu’.

The makers of Sharwanand’s upcoming movie ‘Aadavalu Meeku Joharlu’ have arranged a trailer launch event, which will take place at the famous- Shilpa Kala Vedhika in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Sai Pallavi, who is currently basking the glorious success of her movie ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is one of the guests invited by the makers, while National-award-winning actress, ‘Mahanati’ Keerthy Suresh will also be present at the event.

As the movie is a family entertainer, which mainly features women in significant roles, the makers decided to invite women as the chief guests for the trailer launch function.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, ‘Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu’ will have Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Sharath Kumar, and others in the lead roles. Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for the movie.

The much-awaited family entertainer will be released on February 25.