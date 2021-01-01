Spread the love



















Shashi Kumar IPS Takes Charge as Top Cop of Mangaluru Commissionerate

Mangaluru: Shashi Kumar IPS took charge as the Police Commissioner of Mangaluru Commissionerate here on January 1, 2021.

Outgoing Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar IPS had handed over the charge before going to Bengaluru as Deputy Inspector General of Police Karnataka State Reserve Police.

N Shashi Kumar aged 39, hails from Chitradurga and is a B Sc graduate (Agriculture). He has earlier served as Superintendent of Police in Chikkamagaluru and Kalaburgi. He has also worked as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru North Division, and was serving as Superintendent of Police-Wireless, Bengaluru before his posting to Mangaluru.