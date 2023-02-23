Shashi Kumar Transferred as DIG Railways, Kuldeep Kumar New Police Commissioner of Mangaluru City

Mangaluru: The official transfer order of Police commissioner Shashi Kumar N IPS has been issued on February 23.

The Karnataka Government Secretariat issued the transfer order of police officers on February 23.

The transfer order to Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has also been issued. Shashi Kumar will be replaced by Kuldeep Kumar R Jain IPS (KN-2011). Kuldeep Kumar R Jain IPS is presently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic West Division Bengaluru City.

N Shashi Kumar IPS (KN-2007) has been transferred with immediate effect as the Deputy Inspector General of Police Railways in the vacant post.

