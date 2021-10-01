Shashidhar Pai Maroor Elected New President of Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Mangaluru: The 81 st Annual General Meeting of all Members of Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mangaluru held at the Registered Office of the Chamber at 4.00 p. m. on Thursday, the 30th of September 2021 elected the new President, other Office-bearers and Directors of the Board for the year 2021-22 as under:
President: Shashidhar Pai Maroor
Vice President: M Ganesh Kamath
Hon. Treasurer: Abdur Rahman Musba
Hon. Secretaries: Nissar Fakeer Mohammed and Shri Ananthesh V Prabhu
DIRECTORS:
Divakar Pai Kochikar
Nitte Yathiraj Shetty
B. A. Nazeer
Amith Ramachandra
Aditya Padmanabha Pai
P. B. Ahmed Mudassar
Ms Athmika Amin
Anand G. Pai
Jeethan Allen Sequeira
Nandagopal Shenoy
Ashith B Hegde
Vincent Cutinha