Spread the love



















Shashidhar Pai Maroor Elected New President of Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Mangaluru: The 81 st Annual General Meeting of all Members of Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mangaluru held at the Registered Office of the Chamber at 4.00 p. m. on Thursday, the 30th of September 2021 elected the new President, other Office-bearers and Directors of the Board for the year 2021-22 as under:

Shashidhar Pai Maroor

President: Shashidhar Pai Maroor

Vice President: M Ganesh Kamath

Hon. Treasurer: Abdur Rahman Musba

Hon. Secretaries: Nissar Fakeer Mohammed and Shri Ananthesh V Prabhu

DIRECTORS:

Divakar Pai Kochikar

Nitte Yathiraj Shetty

B. A. Nazeer

Amith Ramachandra

Aditya Padmanabha Pai

P. B. Ahmed Mudassar

Ms Athmika Amin

Anand G. Pai

Jeethan Allen Sequeira

Nandagopal Shenoy

Ashith B Hegde

Vincent Cutinha

Like this: Like Loading...