Shashie Vermaa: Now people look for good actors and not stars

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Shashie Vermaa, who features in the second season of Zakir Khans web series “Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare”, feels OTT is a major reason why the definition of stardom is changing. He feels the likes of Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and Rajkummar Rao became stars because of good content, something that the digital platforms are driving.

“We are going through in a very transitional phase. We are already seeing the changes,” he points out.

“The star focus factor is being challenged in the industry because people have become character-focused and script-focused. Now people are looking for good actors and not stars. That way you can see actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao — they all became stars because of good content. So yes, that way the whole entertainment industry and the world of OTT is changing and they are not star-oriented.”

This is a reason new talent gets a break, too.

“Nowadays scripts that are written are character oriented and not hero-oriented. Hence new talents are getting opportunities. Besides that, those who haven’t got their due are getting it now with the advent of OTT. So, that way OTT is playing vital role for actors,” Shashie Vermaa told IANS.

On his current show “Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare”, he informed: “Zakir Khan in the lead role is contesting election for his Vidhayak Chacha’s party. I’m playing a close associate and an old member in the party who gives advice to Vidhayak and who is like a Chanakya you can say. Now the third season is coming up where my character plays a vital role in unfolding twists, which will be an extension of the second season.”

Directed by Shashant Shah, season two of the show streams on Amazon Prime Video.