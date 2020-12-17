Spread the love



















Shatter Silence, Stop Violence! Rally by Roshni Nilaya & Mluru City Police Marks ‘Crime Prevention Month’

Shatter Silence, Stop Violence! Rally by Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work-Department of Criminology, in collaboration with Mangaluru City Police and Biker Saviours-Bengaluru marks ‘Crime Prevention Month’/’Anti-Drug Drive’ on Thursday, 17 December 2020 at 11 am-the rally commenced from Clock Tower, proceeded through State Bank Road and culminated back at the start point, with participants taking a ride on Two-Wheelers and Walking.

Mangaluru: Prevention is better than cure, this is what the Mangaluru City Police wanted to convey to the public during the Crime Prevention Month, this season, along with ‘Anti -Drug Drive’ (which was launched on 15 December till 22 December 2020). The Crime Prevention Month was marked by a RALLY on Thursday, 17 December 2020 at 11 am, where the Mangaluru City Police were joined by the organizers of the Rally, Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work-Department of Criminology, and Biker Saviours-Bengaluru

A Dog is Man’s Best Friend! This Stray Dog which loiters in Police Commissioner’s Office Premises Walked along throughout the Rally

This month, the city crime police personnel will enhance public awareness about basic crime prevention and give safety tips to residents living in the city to prevent crime, as the rate of crime has been going up over the years. Police believe that crimes can be averted successfully if the public joins hands with them.

The city cops have planned special programmes focusing on how to thwart crimes happening in the city after a study. The public will be educated through various programmes, pamphlets, announcements and banners giving them tips to put a stop to crimes like dacoity, robbery, chain-snatching, thefts and house-break in (day/night), pick-pocketing and cheating.

The city has witnessed a rise in chain-snatching cases recently, and all the victims were women. Hence, police are mainly focusing on women to educate them during the month, as they are the soft targets for the chain snatchers. Police Commissioner of Mangaluru Vikash Kumar Vikash flagged off the Rally near the Clock Tower, joined by Dr Juliet C J, principal School of Social Work, Dr Jacinta D’Souza, Ex principal School of Social Work; Sarik Ankitha, Head of department of Criminology; Rachitha Cabral, Head department of English; Amritha Shetty, Assistant Professor; Hariram Shankar, IPS (DCP (Law & Order); Vinay A Gaonkar KSPS -DCP (Crime & Traffic); M A Nataraj-ACP – Traffic Sub-Division; M Jagdish- ACP Central Sub-Division; Ranjit Kumar Bandaru IPS-ACP – South Sub-Division; K U Belliappa-ACP – North Sub-Division. The event was held to bring in awareness about Drug Abuse and Crime.

Three bikers of ‘Biker Saviour’s Bengaluru’ with tag line as “Bikers Just Don’t Ride For Fun But For A Cause” also joined in the Rally. This Group of bikers had done a bike rally to create awareness of various cancers in the month of November 2020 and had donated the funds raised through the Rally for the same “No shave November” . This time they have joined hands with Mangaluru City Police and Roshni Nilaya for a cause “Say No to Drug and Crime”. The Rally commenced from Clock Tower, proceeded through Maidan Road, State Bank Road, and culminated back at Clock Tower. Not just human beings, even ‘Man’s Best Friend’, a Stray Dog, which loiters in the vicinity of the police commissioner’s office premises, also walked along with the rallyists, until the end. It was indeed a cutest thing to watch, where a cute Stray Dog also supported the Cause!

The rallyists carried placards which read , “The More You Use Drugs, The Less You Live”; “Drugs are Retarded, So Don’t Get Started”; “Get High On Grades, Not Drugs”; “Drugs Are Like A Knife Which Kills Your Entire Life”; “Put Away The Drugs Before The Drugs Put You Away”; “Shatter The Silence, Stop The Violence”; “If You Keep Silence Over Violence, Then You Are Creating More Violence”; “An Ounce Of Prevention Is Worth A Pound Of Cure”; “Use Your Brain, Violence Is Insane”; “He Who Does Not Prevent A Crime When He Can, Encourages It”; “Up With Hope, Down With Dope”; “Pill Can Be Thrill., Don’t Fall For It, It Will Kill”; “Be A Hero With Your Dreams, Not With Heroin!”; “Delete Drugs Or They Will Delete You From This World”; were among many other sayings.

In conclusion, quoting “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”- by Margaret Mead- this was indeed a good initiative by the students and faculty of Roshni Nilaya Department of Criminology, to join hands with Mangaluru Police and Bike Saviours-Bengaluru, in bringing awareness on Crime Prevention and Consumption of Drugs. It was a good initiative to bring together thousands of citizens to spread awareness on the need and different ways to prevent crime at the local or neighbourhood level. The event turned into a stupendous success with participation of many, and it was nice to note that gestures like these that fuels organizers endeavours to catalyze civic participation. It was encouraging to see the youth and adults coming forward to actively contribute and join hands with police to strengthen the safety of the neighbourhood. And Let’s All Say “NO TO DRUGS!”