She Came, She Saw, She Conquered the Hearts of Many! FMCI Bids Adieu to CNO Sr Janet D’souza

She Came, She Saw, She Conquered the Hearts of Many! Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru (FMCI) Bid Adieu to Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) Sr Janet D’souza, after her 28 years of Dedicated, and Committed Service.

Mangaluru: EXIT Sr JANET D’SOUZA! ENTER Sr DHANYA DEVASIA! Yes, change is inevitable. It is a fact of life that individuals, organizations and nations alike have no choice but to deal with. Those who are able to acknowledge this fact and cope with change will survive. Those who are able to seek out change and actively embrace it will thrive. And yes, change is constant in the sense that it is always present. CHANGE-we need to Embrace it! Changes trigger progress. Things move forward and develop because of them.

Each change is a turning page. It is about closing one chapter and opening another one. Changes bring new beginnings and excitement to life. And remember—if there were no change, there would be no butterflies! And at Father Muller Charitable Institutions/Father Muller Hospital, Mangaluru, the change came in the form of a new CHIEF NURSING OFFICER (CNO) , who will be all set to take the Nursing Department to greater heights, and continue the responsibilities and also unique projects undertaken by her predecessor . On 30 April 2022, a farewell and handover program of the CNO was held at the Decennial Memorial Hall at 4 pm, which was attended by a large FMCI family to bid farewell to Sr JANET D’SOUZA, the outgoing CNO, and to Welcome Sr DHANYA DEVASIA, as the Incoming CNO.

SR. JANET D’SOUZA

The Father Muller Charitable Institutions has been headed by various in-charges from the time of its inception from its Founder Rev Fr Augustus Muller. The 142 year old institution has the Father Muller Medical College Hospital which is globally known for its patient centric approach and nursing care. The nursing care at the hospital goes far beyond the care for the sick which encompasses compassion of God’s love for every human. The sisters of Charity who embarked on their journey from Italy to India to help with caring of Leprosy patients in 1900 have been the part of nursing care and nursing education at Father Muller. With many helming the Nursing superintendents post, the recent incumbent Sr Janet DSouza has by far been the longest serving nun at the hospital, rising from a student to the superintendent’s office with sheer strength and zeal.

Rev. Sr Janet DSouza, Chief Nursing Officer of Father Muller Charitable Institutions concluded her term on 30 April 2022. Sr Janet has rendered her dedicated and noble services in our Institutions initially from September 1990 to April 2010 and thereafter from April 2013 and will be relieved by end of April 2022– which makes a total of 28 years 8 months of service. She has held various posts i.e. Staff Nurse, Ward Supervisor, Incharge of Cardiology Section (on completion of Diploma in Cardio Thoracic Nursing), and Assistant Nursing Supervisor. On completion of M.Sc Nursing, she was appointed Lecturer/ Nursing Superintendent and promoted to the post of Assistant Professor/ Chief Nursing Officer in Father Muller College of Nursing/Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

Sr DHANYA DEVASIA ( SELINAMMA)

The programme began with a prayer song invoking God’s blessings, followed by a welcome address by Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, Administrator of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital, who also briefed on the works of Sr Janet. He was honored to be working with her and joyfully bid her good fortune for her new assignment. Dr Uday Kumar echoing the words of sentiments on behalf of all gathered for Sr Janet. He shared the common similarities both of them shared, that of being pleasant people and that both had two innings in the institutions. They met when he was HOD of forensics and Sr Janet was an assistant professor and later they rejoined FMCI as medical superintendent and CNO. He termed Sr Janet as a Dedicated, Hard Working and Committed who toiled hard putting her life in risk during the pandemic, taking care of Covid-19 patients.

Sr Janet was felicitated according to Indian traditions with shawl, fruits and citation and a sapling. The citation was read out by Nursing Superintendent Mrs Helen Lobo. Sr Janet in her response stated her thankfulness to God first and thereon others for the time she worked here and for the next assignment. (Listen to her full speech on the video below)

The installation / taking over charge cum welcome ceremony of the incoming Chief Nursing Officer – Rev. Sr Dhanya Devasia was held during the event. It marked the great transition of nursing care from its predecessor to its successor. Sr Dhanya from the Sisters of Charity who has 17 years of teaching experience in nursing. She has completed her GNM, PBBSC, MSc in Nursing OBG and is currently pursuing her PhD. She was the principal of Athena Nursing College for four years. In her inaugural address she sought the blessings and prayers of the Mullerian family to shoulder the yoke of the work assigned to her.

Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI placed on record her do-or-die nature to bring about changes in nursing care and her compassion for the poor and the sick. Her tremendous foot power to handle the hospital issues 24X7 had made her known to all. He thanked her for her dedicated services and bid her farewell and blessed journey as the Mother Superior at Sollur, near Bengaluru. Sr Janet was a woman with a heart full of flesh and blood, and was always ready and a go-getter for any assignment. Fr Coelho in his witty style said that even though Sr Janet was a powerful woman, there was a more powerful woman in her congregation-Her Provincial who wouldn’t agree to keep Sr Janet a few more months at FMCI, as per their protocol.

The Management, Staff and Students remain ever grateful to her for her sincere and committed services to our Institutions. Governing Board Members, Members of Father Muller Centenary Charitable Society, Management Committee & Advisory Committee Members, HODs’ & Unit Heads of Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Faculty of School & College of Nursing, Departmental Heads/Incharges of Father Muller Medical College Hospital & Staff of the Nursing Department ANSs’/Ward Incharges were present for the event.

Assistant Nursing Supervisor Mrs Malini Noronha read the vote of thanks and the event was compered by Ms Renita Lasrado and Ms Carol DSouza of the Nursing department.

ABOUT SR. JANET D’SOUZA :

Born on 26 January 1962, Sr Janet did her M. Sc. Nurse (Pediatric) from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science, Karnataka in May 2012. Her objective was to seek a quality environment where her experience and knowledge could be shared and enriched. She has also done Diploma in Specialization of Cardio Thoracic Nursing 1995 West Bengal Nursing Council ; Midwifery 1989 Karnataka Nursing Council; General Nursing 1987 Karnataka Nursing Council; She worked at Father Muller Charitable Institutions in Post Operative ward from January 1990 to January 1995 as Staff Nurse; and in I. C. C. U from January 1997 to April 2004 as Ward Supervisor.; In Cardiology Department from April 2004 to March 2006 as In-Charge; In Cardiology Department & Medical I. C. U. & Dialysis Unit from April 2004 to April 2010 as ‘Assistant Nursing Superintendent’

She also worked as P.G. Nursing Student’ in Wenlock Hospital, Mangalore – from July 2012 – March 2013; Worked as ‘P.G. Nursing Student’ in Wardia Hospital, Mumbai – From July 2012 – March 2013; Worked as ‘Staff Nurse’ in Nirmala Maternity Hospital, Ullal-Mangalore from July 2012 – March 2013. Special Achievements are- Certificate of Excellence in National Level Biblos-II Examination held during the year 2000-2001; Attained ‘Diploma in Spirituality’ from Dhyanavana Institute of Spirituality, Mysore in the year March 2003. In Extra Curricular Activities she has Won numerous prizes in Singing, Flower arrangement, Art and Drawing & Throw ball competitions.

ABOUT Sr DHANYA DEVASIA ( SELINAMMA)

Born on 4 th April 1969, Sr Dhanya has 22 years of religious life in the congregation of Sisters of charity. She has done PCBSC Nursing at Father Muller’s CON, under Mangalore University securing ranks; M.Sc. Nursing Father Muller CON, Rajiv Gandhi University of health sciences. Experiences and previous posts held from 1990 till date are Staff nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Kerala; Staff nurse at BM Birla Heart Research centre, Calcutta; Staff Nurse at Nirmala Health centre, Ullal, Mangalore; Staff Nurse, at Kripalaya Health centre, Bhatkal. Total years in the clinical- 8 yrs 6 months

Asst. Lecturer at Father Muller CON; Tutor, at Lissie Hospital SON, Ernakulam, Kerala; Lecturer at Athena CON, Mangalore; Asst. Professor at Athena CON, Mangalore; HOD/ Asso. Professor at Athena CON, Mangalore; Professor/ Principal at Athena CON, Mangalore, and presently Professor cum HOD , Father Muller College of Nursing, Mangaluru. She has published various journals and has been a Resource person at various conferences and talks. organized Total of 15 PG Research and 12 UG projects guided to her credit.