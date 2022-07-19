She is Still MIGHTY at Age EIGHTY! Interview with Margaret Alva was a Memorable One

She is Still MIGHTY at Age EIGHTY! The interview with Margaret Alva on 25 October 2019 was a MEMORABLE One and will be CHERISHED for a long time. During that exclusive interview Parliamentarian, former 29th Governor of Rajasthan; Former 17th Governor of Goa; and Former 4th Governor of Uttarakhand Smt Margaret Alva said, ‘Congress Will Survive & Revive To Serve The People’. And today she said, “I am not afraid of fighting, winning and losing is part of life,” after she filed her nomination for the post of Vice President of India. And if she becomes the Vice President it will be a proud moment for Mangaloreans.

Mangaluru: It was 25 October 2019, I met Smt MARGARET ALVA, (now 80) at her sister’s house “Belmont’, near Balmatta Circle/Collector’s Gate, in the City, and the one-hour long interaction/interview with her was a MEMORABLE and will CHERISHED for a long time. The way she replied to a bunch of queries that I posed to her, showed that she was a well-experienced and a true politician, with good knowledge and a corrupt free mind. And now I feel proud to note that she is the anti-BJP bloc’s candidate for Vice-President of India, who is among only a handful of women politicians in India who has such a wide range of experience, both as an elected representative and administrator.

As per the IANS news, Joint opposition candidate Margaret Alva filed her nomination today 19 July 2022 for the Vice-Presidential candidate accompanied by other leaders from opposition parties. After filing her papers, she issued a statement, saying that she is not afraid of fighting, winning and losing is part of life.

She said, “I believe this nomination is an acknowledgement, by the united opposition, of the over 50 years I have spent in public life, as a member of both Houses of Parliament, Union minister, Governor, proud representative of India at the United Nations and on other global platforms, and as a fearless champion of women’s rights and the rights of underprivileged and marginalised groups and communities across the length and breadth of our great nation.”

“The coming together of the opposition to support my candidature for the post of Vice President of India is a metaphor of the reality that is India. We come from various corners of this great country, speak different languages, and follow different religions and customs. Our unity, in our diversity, is our strength,” she stated.

“We fight for what is important to us: to uphold the pillars of democracy, to strengthen our institutions, and for an India that is ‘Saare Jahan se Accha’, that belongs to each and every one of us. In India where there is respect for all – for the farmer in the field, the Asha nurse in the village, the small town Kirana store owner, the student in college, the office worker, the unemployed youth, the housewife, the worker in the factory, the journalist, the government officer, the jawan at the border, the entrepreneur and so many more,” Alva said.

“I have spent my life fulfilling my commitments, with integrity and courage. Elections don’t frighten me – winning and losing is a part of life. However, it is my belief that the goodwill, trust, and affection of members across party lines in both Houses of Parliament, that I’ve earned, will see me through, and continue to guide me as one who works to bring people together, to find common solutions and help build a strong and united India,” she added.

Margaret Alva was born Margaret Nazareth on 14 April 1942 in Mangaluru. She obtained a BA degree from Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru and a law degree from Government Law College, also in Bengaluru. She was a keen and appreciated debater during her time at college and had some involvement in students’ movements. Ms Alva combined her work as an advocate with involvement in welfare organisations, eventually becoming president of the Young Women’s Christian Association. One of her early involvements was with the Karuna non-governmental organisation, which she founded and which focused on issues relating to women and children. A protege of late former chief minister D Devaraj Urs has been a quintessential Bengalurean.

L-R: John Nazareth (Brother), Ms Joan Peris nee Nazareth (Sister, who lives in Mangaluru at ‘Belmont’ Balmatta Circle), (Late) Pascal Ambrose Nazareth (Father); (Late) Elizabeth Nazareth (Mother); Ambassador Pascal Allan Nazareth (Brother); Ms Corinne Rego nee Nazareth (Sister) and Margaret Alva

Margaret Alva and her Family

She married Niranjan Thomas Alva on 24 May 1964, with whom she has one daughter and three sons, including Niret Alva. Ms Alva’s decision to enter politics in 1969 was strongly influenced by her husband and father-in-law, Joachim Alva, the latter and his wife, Violet Alva, being Members of Parliament representing the Indian National Congress. She has acknowledged this encouragement, saying that “I never had to face any family constraints on my political activities” and she has also said that the death of Violet in 1969 provided the impetus. She aligned herself with the Congress (Indira) faction led by Indira Gandhi and worked for its state unit in Karnataka. She served as Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee between 1975 and 1977 and as General Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee between 1978 and 1980.

In April 1974, Ms Alva had been elected to the Rajya Sabha as a representative of Congress. She served a six-year term and was then re-elected for a further three six-year terms, in 1980, 1986 and 1992. During her time in the Rajya Sabha, she was its vice-chairman (1983–85) and also served terms as Union Minister of State in the ministries for Parliamentary Affairs (1984–85) and for Youth and Sports and Women and Child Development, an arm of the Ministry of Human Resource Development. She also served on various House committees, which garnered her a considerable degree of procedural expertise, and was briefly Minister for Science and Technology.

It did not take long for Former Karnataka State CM Devraj Urs to recognize her oratory skills and articulation laced with much knowledge. He wanted her to represent Karnataka in national politics. Alva was not new to politics. Her father-in-law, Joachim Alva, served as deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha and was well-connected in Congress circles. With his encouragement and her husband Niranjan Thomas Alva’s persuasion, she glided easily into politics and soon drew appreciation from her seniors. She was then elected to the Lok Sabha from the Canara (now Uttara Kannada) constituency by defeating BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde in 1999. Hegde defeated her in 2004.

She has handled various responsibilities including Union ministerial berths in both Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao’s governments. She was also governor of Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand at different times between 2009 and 2014. As president of All India Mahila Congress, Alva organised a national convention in Bengaluru in 1986 and impressed upon then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to provide reservations for women in local bodies. No stranger to controversy, she had openly criticised Congress leaders over the distribution of party tickets. Thereafter, she was sidelined in the party but was back from the cold in 2009 when she was appointed governor of Uttarakhand.

Smt Margaret Alva had visited St Aloysius College, Mangaluru for an Interface by Dr Rose Veera D’Souza-HoD, Dept of Political Science, on “Reminiscences of a Political Journey” organized by the Dept of Political Science of St Aloysius College in the month of October 2019. A Great Parliamentarian, the youngest to be elected to Rajya Sabha in the year 1974, and serving five times as MP- four times to Rajya Sabha and 5th time to Lok Sabha, her saga from being a party worker to a Minister was explained by her while answering the questions during this interface. A great debater in her young days with commendable leadership skills translated into political dynamism, she was a great inspiration to the young minds during this interface.

At the same time, she offers rare insights into the lives of national and international political luminaries. Spanning Mangaluru, Bengaluru, New Delhi and the world at large, shedding light on family, friends and foes and detailing politics and policies, manipulations and machination, ‘Courage and Commitment’ is the story of a simple life made remarkable and is narrated with the author’s trademark candidness.

Here are a few of the questions that I asked her on 25 October 2019 during an interview with her:

Q: Could you reveal your political career in the Congress movement?

My mother-in-law, the late Violet Alva died suddenly in the midst of the historic split of the Congress party in 1969. The family and friends in the party felt that I should get involved and carry on her tradition and legacy. I became a Member of the Congress Party in 1970 at Bengaluru and worked with the late Devaraj Urs, who became the KPCC President of Congress (I), and I went on to hold various positions from Congress Block President to General Secretary of the AICC.

Q: What is your opinion on the present Congress party in the nation?

The Congress Party today faces many challenges. Internally it is a challenge between the young turks and the old guards, who made it impossible for Rahul Gandhi to change things and bring in new faces and a fresh approach to the organization. A strong opposition is the need of the hour. But the opposition parties have failed to unite. Threats, money and offers of posts and power are the games of the BJP to keep them apart.

Q: What do you have to say about India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi?

I am worried about the trends in the nation’s politics today. Policies like Demonetization messed up the GST, and an ever-changing tax regime has ruined the economy. Freedom of speech and the media are under strain in the name of sedition and National security. Society is divided on the basis of Religion.” One Nation, One Language, One Religion, One Part, and One Leader” is an emerging slogan, which is dangerous. Constitutional bodies are being demolished and Parliament is becoming a rubber stamp without debate. The nation is ruled through ruthless government agencies which are used for vendetta politics. All in all, it is not a happy situation for the common citizen, under the Modi government.

Q: What do you have to say about Congress then (years ago) and Congress now?

Congress has seen many ups and downs; victories and defeats; assassinations and tragedies. But it has survived and revived itself. Through all these challenges, it has served the people, brought in social change and built the economy on a sound foundation, keeping its left-of-centre politics intact. Congress is a party that believes in continuity with change.

Q: In your opinion, what kind of government do the people of India need, while looking at the present economy and other crises?

We are a Constitutional Democracy nation. The opinion of the citizens and their fundamental rights must be guaranteed and protected by the legal system. Freedom of speech, religion and association are fundamental rights which cannot be taken away. We need a government for the people.

Q: Do you agree with people, when they say that the popularity of Congress is declining, and it was Rahul Gandhi who was responsible for the downfall of Congress?

No, I do not agree with the people on this. The Congress will survive and revive to serve the people. Blaming Rahul Gandhi for the downfall of Congress is foolishness.

Q: What do you have to say about the collapse of the Karnataka state govt so miserably in the past election?

It was unfortunate, but the present government is just as unstable and unable to resolve its internal contradictions. Just wait and see, people will find out the mistake they made by voting the present government into power.

Q: Finally, your message to the readers of Mangalorean.com

Be proud of your heritage and traditions. To Mangalorean Catholics, I say, speak Konkani at home, and say your family prayers in Konkani. And also a family that prays together stays together. As a Community, we tend to be indifferent to socio-political issues. This must change-we have to be involved and speak when we must.

