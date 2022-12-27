‘She should have thought about her mom’: Abbas laments Tunisha’s death

Filmmaker Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla of the Abbas-Mustan duo, who joined the funeral of the late actress Tunisha Sharma, grieved the death of the young actress and said she could have spared a thought for her mother and loved ones before taking the extreme step.

“It is a very sad and disappointing news that at such a young age of 20 she took a drastic step without thinking about her mother and others in the family,” Abbas said. “Today’s generation certain times don’t think much, but taking such a step is never right.”

Abbas continued to say that it was impossible for him to believe that the actress, who was a part of the cast of the duo’s upcoming film, ‘3 Monkeys’, is no more. He said: “We worked with her in the movie and we cannot believe, having known her, that she could take such a step.”

When asked about the stand taken by Tunisha’s family on her ex-boyfriend and ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ co-star Sheezan Khan, Abbas got upset.

“What can her family say?” he asked. “They are going through a tough time. It is not easy for her mother to overcome the pain and we can just pray that God gives the family strength. May her soul rest in peace.”