Spread the love



















Sheik, Nawaz & Rahiman-the Trio from Al Kabir Foundation Feed the Needy during Lockdown

Sheik Kaif, Nawaz Jeppu & Rahiman Habeeb-the Trio from Al Kabir Foundation Feed the Needy during Lockdown because they believe in Prophet Muhammed quotes-“A man’s true wealth is the good he does in this world.” “Every act of kindness is charity.” “Smiling in your brother’s face is an act of charity.” “It is also charity to utter a good word.” and “Charity does not decrease wealth.”

Mangaluru : Charity is defined as helping/aiding those who are in need, whether it is with food, drink, clothes, or money. In Islam, there are different types of charity you can give. For example, ‘Sadaqa’, which means ‘righteousness’, refers to the voluntary giving of alms or charity. But in Islamic terminology; Sadaqah has been defined as an act of ‘giving something to somebody without seeking a substitute in return and with the intention of pleasing Allah’. May these Charity Quotes In Islam inspire you to take action so that you may live your dreams.

Following up on the teachings of the Prophet Muhammed – “A man’s true wealth is the good he does in this world.”, “Every act of kindness is Charity.”; “Smiling in your brother’s face is an act of charity.”, “It is also charity to utter a good word.”; “Charity does not decrease wealth.”; “The charity you give will be your shade on the Day of Judgement.” , and also during this time of Ramadan which is the month of giving and mercy, and in it Allah blesses the believers with forgiveness and being saved from Hellfire, therefore, whoever is merciful and giving in Ramadan, Allah will be even more Merciful and Giving, and will bestow upon him countless bounties and blessings-these three Good Samaritans Sheik Kaif, Nawaz Jeppu & Rahiman Habeeb of Al Kabir Foundation have been going around and distributing food packets not only to the homeless, destitute, poor, but also to the Cpovid Warriors who work in the health care sector, the security personnel, policemen, among others.

Battling with a pandemic with a lockdown has brought with it many challenges, one of them is the loss of livelihood of many people in the unorganised sector. When this lockdown started hundreds of migrant labourers and daily wage earners faced hardship with no food due to loss of job and place to live. With little to no money in their pocket and uncertainty over how to put food on their table, this reverse migration became an urgent issue for NGO’s to handle, since the government had turned a blind eye towards them. In this crisis situation, these three friends of Mangaluru got together to start feeding the poor and other workers, with an initiative to provide meals to them..

Speaking to Team Mnagalorean, Sheik Kaif said “When we came to know that hundreds of people were finding it hard to get their daily meals, we three decided we need to do something and give it back to the city that has given us everything in our lives. We decided to help whoever we could and start by serving 600 plus meals per day. We started distributing freshly prepared meals for 15-20 days. What started with the idea of serving 300 meals per day has now turned into providing over 500 meals a day”. Talking about what led to the expansion of the idea and how it turned into a campaign, Kaif said, “This has only been possible because of the love and affection for generous donors from abroad and locally and people who helped out in this initiative. We just got together and made it happen”

Further talking about the response of the beneficiaries and how the team ensures precautionary and preventive measures likes social distancing is followed at the time of distribution of meals, Kaif said, “On day one and two of food distribution, people used to come running behind our car because they were so hungry – they had not eaten in 24-36 hours. We gave them an assurance that no, it’s not just a one-day affair. We are going to be with you till the lockdown is over and maybe a week longer. Now, when we go there, people are very disciplined, they maintain social distancing and everybody is complying with the rule. These meals are freshly prepared in our business kitchens, packed and are distributed following the Covid-19 guidelines “.

Sheik Kaif and Rahiman Habeeb are entrepreneurs, while Nawaz Jeppu is a social worker who are at the helm of activities at Al Kabir Foundation. The Foundation is supported by Al kabir Foundation is supported by :Mohammed Nawaz ( Mangaladevi/Muscat ), Sheik Mohammed Ismail Sabir ( Mangaladevi/Muscat ); Meenaz Sabir ( Mangaldevi/Muscat ); Mumtaz Binth Abdul Rahiman-Mangaluru; Shezadi (Shada Appa, Dubai); Asma Irfan Ali ( Udupi/ Dubai ); Zakir Hussai (Dubai) and Almas Shabir (Manipal) .Few donors have also sent money to the Al Kabir Foundation through Google Pay and supported them to Feed The Needy ..

Their food packets/Iftar Kits varies daily consisting of Biryani; Chapathi & Veg Gravy; Chicken Biryani Or Egg Biryani; Ghee Rice Daal; Chapati With Egg Masala fry; Juice; Water; Dates; Fruits , Chicken Samosa; Rice Roti , Egg Masala fry or Chicken kadai & Chicken Biryani. Some days they provide to police and people on the street with People On The Street with Juices, Tea With Biscuits, Chapati With Veg Curry Or White Rice With Sambar and Water. Other than the homeless and poor, the trio have gone around the City distributing food to the Covid Warriors/Security personnel at Unity Hospital, Highland hospital, Indira Hospital, Athena Hospital, Coloco Hospital, KMC Hospital-Attavar, KMC Hospital-jyothi Circle, Wenlock Hospital, Lady Goschen Hospital, Yenepoya Hospital, Mangala hospital, City Hospital, Mangalore Nursing Home, KMC Ladies Hostel, and also to delivery boys of Zomato and Swiggy.

In conclusion, while applauding and appreciating the Efforts, Commitment and Determination put in by Sheik Kaif, Nawaz Jeppu & Rahiman Habeeb in this Charity Work, which is a Source of Salvation in Ramadan, and as human beings, they have an inbuilt desire to help others .This attribute is greatly endorsed in Islam which gives immense importance to charity and helping others. Muslims are advised and encouraged to share what they have been blessed with and distribute it to those who are not so fortunate. Charity is not only beneficial for those who receive it, there also lays a great reward for the ones who give. It is essentially food for the soul and serves as a means of salvation as well.

It is designated by Allah (SWT) himself as it is said: “An act of goodwill that is prescribed by Allah himself should be carried out throughout the year with the sole intention of pleasing Him. However, when the Holy Month of Ramadan arrives every type of worship and act of pleasing our Lord should be increased, including the noble act of charity. Ramadan is an honourable and blessed month, and the rewards for generosity are multiplied in it. Kudos to the trio for following the tradition of Islam and serving the commiunity with love.