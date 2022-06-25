Shekahwat was hand in glove with Pilot in conspiracy to topple govt: Gehlot



Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Union minister and senior BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, alleging that the latter was hand in glove with Sachin Pilot in the conspiracy to topple the state government.

During his visit to Sikar, Gehlot said, “Everyone knows that you (Shekahwat) conspired to topple the government. Now you are taking the name of Sachin Pilot saying he made a mistake. There is strong proof that you were hand in glove with him (Pilot).”

Addressing a gathering in Chomu, Shekhawat had recently said that Pilot lost a “golden chance” in revolting against the Congress and repeating a “Madhya Pradesh-like experiment” in Rajasthan.

Shekhawat also claimed that if Pilot had not failed to topple the Rajasthan government, the state’s 13 districts would not have remained thirsty and the work on the Eastern Canal project would have started.

Gehlot referred to the above statement of Shekhawat and spoke on the recent matter of phone-tapping during his speech.

The state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) recently served a notice to Shekhawat for collecting his voice samples in the phone-tapping case that was reported during the political crisis of 2020, when Pilot had rebelled against the state leadership under Gehlot.

Gehlot said, “The law is doing its job and finally the notice has been served to Shekhawat. What’s wrong with submitting voice samples?”

“You (Shekhawat) were the main character in the plot to topple the government and everyone knows that you have been exposed. When your voice came, the world knew that the voice was yours. You conspired to topple the government and now you are taking the name of Sachin Pilot, saying that he made a mistake. This becomes an official proof that you were hand in glove with him,” Gehlot added.

The Chief Minister’s remarks once again triggered discussions in the Congress, as he hinted that Shekhawat was in collusion with Pilot.

Many feel that Gehlot’s remarks will intensify the ongoing tussle between the two camps led by the Chief Minister and Pilot.