Shekhawat slams Gehlot over Cong leader’s murder in R’than

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has criticised the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan for the murder of Congress leader, Gaurav Sharma, over a land dispute.

Jaipur: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has criticised the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan for the murder of Congress leader, Gaurav Sharma, over a land dispute.

Gaurav Sharma, who was the Baran Congress City president, was killed on Wednesday.

Slamming CM Gehlot, Shekhawat on Friday questioned whether the veteran Congress leader “considers himself responsible for the current situation?”

In a statement, he said “the incident shocks and terrifies the society”.

Paying tributes to Gaurav Sharma, he also questioned “why there was no change in the Ministry of Home Affairs despite so many failures to stop crime?”

According to the Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Choudhary, there was about 5 bighas of land near Talwara Road. About a year and a half ago, Gaurav Sharma got the agreement of the land deal done. And, a month and a half ago, Rajendra Meena had also got the agreement.

When Gaurav Sharma was sitting on a farm near the land on Wednesday, Rajendra Meena and his partner Ramkumar Meena went there.

Soon, an argument broke out between Meena and Sharma after the former told the Congress leader to cancel the agreement of the land.

In a fit of rage during the heated exchange of words, Meena fired on Sharma. The bullet hit the head of the Congress leader.

Both Rajendra and Ramkumar then fled from the spot.

Sharma died during treatment at a Kota hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...