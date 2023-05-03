Shettar’s decision is his loss entirely: K.S. Eshwarappa

Bengaluru: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and senior leader of the BJP, K.S. Eshwarappa, has said that he was voluntarily retiring from active politics. But, there were reports that he made such a statement to register his opposition before the BJP central leadership for its decision of not giving him a ticket to contest from Shivammoga. Eshwarappa, in a phone interview with IANS, however, expressed unhappiness over his former colleague Jagadish Shettar’s decision to join the Congress.

Excerpts from the interview:

What do you feel about the prospects of the BJP in Karnataka

Eshwarappa: BJP is winning the elections with a good mandate in Karnataka. There is no anti-incumbency factor in the state and the BJP government has performed well for the people to return our party back to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

You are one of the senior most leaders of the party and this time you are not contesting. Are you unhappy at this?

Eshwarappa: See, I have voluntarily told my national leadership that I will not contest the elections and that I am retiring from active politics. So there is no need for such a question on my unhappiness. I am totally happy and am actively working for the victory of the party candidate, Chanabasappa.

There were talks that you were pulling the strings for your son K.E. Kantesh for the seat? Your comments.

Eshwarappa: I have never pulled any strings for my son Kantesh. Channabasappa is my active follower and party karyakarta, who has been a councillor in Shivamogga corporation for four times and party district general secretary. He is an eligible leader and he will win the seat for the party.

Jagadish Shettar, who was a former CM, has resigned from the party and is contesting on the Congress ticket. Your comment?

Eshwarappa: Jagadish Shettar should not have done this. He is a senior leader of the party and the party made him Opposition leader, Speaker, Minister in important portfolios and Chief Minister of Karnataka. He should have accepted the decision of the party central leadership. This decision is a loss to him and not to the party and not to the nation.

You had reportedly said that you don’t need Muslim votes in the elections. Is this being stated as a move to divide the people on a religious basis?

Eshwarappa: I have never said that I don’t need Muslim votes or for that matter BJP does not need Muslim votes. What I said was, we don’t need the votes of those Muslims who are anti-nationals.

There is a huge difference between the two. I will not do anything that will hurt the communal sentiments and have a clear conscience in this.

