‘Shift Bus Stand near State Bank to its Original Place’- Urge Traders in that Area

Mangaluru: During a press meet, Srinivas, a trader doing business in the State Bank bus stand vicinity urged authorities to shift the City Bus Stand back to its earlier location. He said, “Around 300 shops have witnessed a dip in business ever since the City Bus Stand was shifted to the Service Bus Stand about three months ago. The bus stand was shifted unilaterally on the pretext of traffic congestion in the area and without consulting the traders operating in the area. The sudden shifting of the bus stand has put us in deep financial trouble. We have been doing business here for the last many decades and have invested a lot for shop rent and so on”.

“The road between the DC office and Clock Tower has been widened into a six-lane and hence shifting the bus stand to this road will not create any congestion. The lack of zebra crossing has also made it difficult for pedestrians especially children to cross the road. We will be once again approaching the concerned authorities and try our best to convince them in shifting the present bus stand to its original place. Because the business has been very low at the moment due to no proper access and no people want to shop at our businesses,” added Srinivas.

It should be noted, in continuation of the work to decongest city roads, the traffic police under the leadership of Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, in association with the Transport Department, had shifted the City Bus Stand operating on the road between Hamilton Circle (State Bank Circle) and Rao and Rao Circle inside the State Bank Service Bus Terminal on1 April 2023. The road leading to the bus stand has been reserved only for buses, and the parallel road via Hamilton Circle will be used by other vehicles. This was an attempt to reduce the traffic congestion on that route.

While private as well as KSRTC buses were made to move out of the terminal from the first exit (near Rao and Rao Circle), private service buses and KSRTC buses bound to Udupi, Kateel, Shivamogga, Karkala, Uppinangady and Ballari were made to move out from the second exit of the service bus Terminal under the new arrangement. Thus, no city buses stopped between Hamilton Circle and Rao Rao Circle. Following the decongestion of this stretch, the police earmarked space for parking two-wheelers and cars, which visitors to the fish market made good use of. This terminal was recently redeveloped at the cost of Rs 4.2 crore by Mangaluru Smart City Limited and Mangaluru City Corporation.

Apart from the traders, many citizens/commuters are happy with this move taken by the police commissioner which has eased out the congestion near State Bank, but the street vendors along that stretch are scratching their heads since they have also lost a bunch of their customers, after this new traffic change. Oh well! Nothing much can be done when plans change during developmental work.

